Video Courtesy: Slidell Police Department via Facebook

SLIDELL, La. (WGNO)— Police responded to a hiss-terical scene on the North Shore after a snake was found in a Slidell apartment complex.

On Saturday, June 18, the Slidell Police Department reported on Facebook that Officer Thomas Swanton and Officer Rachel Harris were on scene at St. Theresa Villa apartments for a report that the reptile slithered into one of the homes.

Body camera footage shows the Swanton maneuvering the snake out of a closet and eventually grabbing it to safely remove it from the property.

“We can’t make this stuff up!” the department exclaimed in its announcement of the capture.