NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The polls are closed and we have a name for the endangered baby orangutan that was born at the Audubon Zoon on Christmas Eve! Watch as zoo officials make the announcement on Friday morning.

Watch the live reveal right here at 9 a.m.!

Name options:

Rudy – short for Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer in honor of the infant’s December 24 birthday and the name of Notre Dame football’s famous underdog who beat the odds

Roux – French for a reddish brown like the color of an orangutan’s fur and the thickening base used to make gumbo

Maymuun – a name meaning fortunate, blessed, or one who thrives in Sumatra, the native habitat of Sumatran orangutans