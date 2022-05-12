PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) —The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints.
Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a morning swim (and probably breakfast) along the beach this week. No one was in the water while the shark was swimming shallowly.
