PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB-TV) —The people of the Panhandle aren’t the only ones enjoying the calmer weather this week. Calmer waters of the Gulf of Mexico means you may see aquatic life a little better, especially from higher viewpoints.

Courtesy: Kaytlin Culpepper

Kaytlin Culpepper spotted a hammerhead shark enjoying a morning swim (and probably breakfast) along the beach this week. No one was in the water while the shark was swimming shallowly.