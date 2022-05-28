WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has shared information about recreational licenses calling it the Countdown to Change. According to its Facebook page, recreational licenses purchased on or after June 1, 2022, will be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

Courtesy of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Facebook

These licenses will no longer follow the July 1 through June 30 year standard.

The department also shared that as of June 1, a Residential Saltwater Fishing License will include up to 10 crab traps. Additionally, string and net crabbing will require a fishing license. For people who do not wish to purchase a Residential Basic or a Residential Saltwater Fishing License, the Hook and Line License allows you to use crab nets and crab lines; as well as a pole, hook and line, without a reel or artificial bait, dip nets, landing nets and minnow traps.

Courtesy of Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Facebook

For more information visit the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website here.