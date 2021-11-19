Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge reopens all trails to ATV/UTV use

Remember, deer will adapt to their environment. Over time, they may begin to ignore strategies that worked in the past, necessitating a homeowner to switch tactics.

ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (WGNO) — On Friday, officials with Cat Island National Wildlife Refuge announced the refuge would reopen its trails to ATV’s and UTV’s, effective immediately.

The trails include:

Blue Goose

Wood Duck

Riverside

The trails were reportedly closed while U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service crews worked to make repairs and updates, including adding a layer of limestone to all refuge roads and most parking areas.

Officials add that visitors should be mindful of the bridge near the Riverside trail, which is blocked and will remain closed. However, a temporary low-water bridge will help keep the adventure going on the remaining portion of the trail.

The refuge is open to both big and small game hunting in accordance with state regulations. Currently, deer hunting is limited to archery only and closes on Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Waterfowl season opens on Saturday, November 20, and closes on Sunday, January 30, 2022.

Learn more about the refuge’s public use regulations here.

Visitors who hunt or fish are required to obtain an annual permit. Get yours here.