ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A Louisiana-based firefighting crew is in the Stateline helping at the Chemtool site. WTVO in Rockton, Ill., was able to speak with the first responders Tuesday to find out more about what they’re doing.

The Rockton fire is getting smaller, thanks in part to the Louisiana-based U.S. Fire Pump. The company is using foam and other tools most fire departments don't have on hand.