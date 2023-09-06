LA Fire Marshal’s Office clarifies burn ban to allow outdoor grilling and barbecuing

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office clarified the statewide burn ban on Wednesday, Sept. 6.

Fire Marshal’s Office Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said that “one of the most frequently asked questions” about the ban is “barbecuing.”

Barbecuing and grilling became an issue last week when many high schools held their first football games of the season, and parents and fans held tailgating parties to celebrate.

In one case, smoke from multiple grills wafted down Marconi Boulevard as teams took the field at Tad Gormley Stadium. But many people wondered about the state’s ban on “open flames”.

The burn ban was issued on Aug. 25, when wildfires began burning across the state. The initial ban “prohibit(ed) ALL private burning.”

Now, the Fire Marshal’s order adds the following update:

“… Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use.”

However, “open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, (and) burn piles” are still prohibited.

The Fire Marshal’s Office also plans to “reconsider” the burn ban, on a weekly basis.

