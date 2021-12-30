Yes, warm again New Year’s Eve

If you have been enjoying this late spring weather then we have good news for you through the end of the year. However big changes are on the way by the end of the weekend.

Overall not much change through Friday. Look for warm and muggy conditions tonight with low to mid 80s again on Friday afternoon. Rain chances should stay low through that point as well.

It will be warm and muggy for New Year’s Eve festivities. A spotty shower will be possible through midnight but chances look small.

Warm and windy conditions will continue on Saturday ahead of a cold front. Look for a brief line of rain and storms overnight into Sunday morning followed by windy and much colder weather Sunday. Afternoon temperatures will likely only be in the 40s.

Look for lows below freezing in the northern spots by Monday morning.