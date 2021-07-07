Yes, more rain on the way

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:


Another day of high rain chances is on the way for your Wednesday and we could see locally heavy rain with some of the stronger storms. There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap in to and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will be possible through the day.

Look for storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon. Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

Look for another day of widespread rain chances tomorrow with a bit more isolated coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

84° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 53% 84° 77°

Thursday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 85° 78°

Friday

83° / 79°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 70% 83° 79°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 87° 78°

Sunday

89° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 34% 89° 79°

Monday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 88° 78°

Tuesday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
78°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
79°

80°

9 AM
Cloudy
17%
80°

81°

10 AM
Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

11 AM
Showers
45%
82°

82°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
82°

81°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
81°

84°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
84°

83°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
83°

82°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
82°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
83°

82°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
82°

81°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
81°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

10 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

12 AM
Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

1 AM
Cloudy
15%
79°

79°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
79°

78°

3 AM
Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

4 AM
Cloudy
21%
78°

78°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

6 AM
Cloudy
21%
78°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News