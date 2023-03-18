The last weekend of winter is going to give us some rare late season cold air over the next couple of days. Expect lows Sunday morning in the mid 30s north with the low to mid 40s south. Inland areas on the south shore though could see some upper 30s.

Sunday will stay cool with temperatures only topping out in the low to mid 50s. The big story is Sunday night with a freeze warning in place for the northern half of the area and some of the river parishes.

Lows by Monday morning will dip in to the upper 20s in the coldest spots with 30-32 elsewhere to the north. Southern areas will see mid to upper 30s with a few spots to the west near freezing as well.

Monday doesn’t warm much as we mainly stay in the upper 50s through the afternoon. After that we warm up into the 60s and 70s Tuesday followed by highs near 80 on Wednesda