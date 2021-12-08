Wrapping up Wednesday with more cloud coverage

Slightly drier air is moving in behind the rain from earlier in the day. This will allow temperatures to drop off a bit more tonight in the northern areas. Look for the upper 40s to low 50s by Thursday morning in these spots.

The south shore will stay warmer with lows in the mid-50s. Fog could be an issue again on Thursday morning. Look for patchy areas of fog, some of which could be dense. It likely would not be as widespread as Wednesday morning. 

Another round of spotty showers is possible Thursday afternoon with rain chances around 40-50%. Temperatures will be much warmer with the upper 70s in the afternoon. Look for the low 80s with a dry day on Friday. 

The next front still looks like it moves through midday Saturday. We will see another band of showers and storms as that moves in followed by cooler and drier conditions for the second half of the weekend. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

62° / 60°
Clear
Clear 0% 62° 60°

Thursday

78° / 71°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 78° 71°

Friday

81° / 72°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 81° 72°

Saturday

76° / 50°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 76° 50°

Sunday

62° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 62° 56°

Monday

69° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 69° 61°

Tuesday

74° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 74° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

62°

7 PM
Clear
2%
62°

61°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
61°

61°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

61°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
60°

61°

1 AM
Cloudy
5%
61°

62°

2 AM
Cloudy
8%
62°

62°

3 AM
Cloudy
12%
62°

62°

4 AM
Cloudy
12%
62°

63°

5 AM
Cloudy
16%
63°

64°

6 AM
Cloudy
23%
64°

64°

7 AM
Cloudy
24%
64°

64°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
64°

67°

9 AM
Showers
35%
67°

69°

10 AM
Showers
35%
69°

71°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
71°

73°

12 PM
Few Showers
34%
73°

75°

1 PM
Showers
50%
75°

76°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
76°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

76°

4 PM
Cloudy
23%
76°

75°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

74°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
74°

