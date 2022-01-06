Wrapping up the week with falling temperatures!

Big changes are moving in tonight as a cold front pushes across the area. Temperatures will be falling all the way into Friday morning with lows down into the low to mid-30s north and upper 30s to low 40s south.

Winds will also pick up Thursday evening out of the northwest around 15-20 with higher gusts.

Friday will be chilly as temperatures only warm into the mid-50s. Look for plenty of sun through the day. After that warm air begins to move back in for the weekend ahead of another front.

Saturday will be mild with low 70s. Look for upper 70s Sunday. There will be a chance for a few showers on Saturday but the better rain chance comes in late Sunday and Sunday night. After that, another shot of cooler weather will move in to start the week.