Wrapping up the week with falling temperatures!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Big changes are moving in tonight as a cold front pushes across the area. Temperatures will be falling all the way into Friday morning with lows down into the low to mid-30s north and upper 30s to low 40s south.

Winds will also pick up Thursday evening out of the northwest around 15-20 with higher gusts. 

Friday will be chilly as temperatures only warm into the mid-50s. Look for plenty of sun through the day. After that warm air begins to move back in for the weekend ahead of another front. 

Saturday will be mild with low 70s. Look for upper 70s Sunday. There will be a chance for a few showers on Saturday but the better rain chance comes in late Sunday and Sunday night. After that, another shot of cooler weather will move in to start the week. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

61° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 61° 42°

Friday

55° / 51°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 55° 51°

Saturday

71° / 68°
PM Showers
PM Showers 39% 71° 68°

Sunday

78° / 58°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 56% 78° 58°

Monday

62° / 45°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 62° 45°

Tuesday

57° / 46°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 1% 57° 46°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 64° 52°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

60°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
60°

57°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

54°

9 PM
Clear
2%
54°

52°

10 PM
Clear
2%
52°

50°

11 PM
Clear
2%
50°

49°

12 AM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

2 AM
Clear
4%
47°

46°

3 AM
Clear
4%
46°

46°

4 AM
Clear
4%
46°

45°

5 AM
Clear
4%
45°

44°

6 AM
Clear
4%
44°

43°

7 AM
Sunny
4%
43°

44°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
44°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
44°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
46°

48°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
48°

51°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
51°

52°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
52°

54°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

53°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
53°

53°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
53°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News