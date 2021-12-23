Wrapping up our Thursday with a cool evening forecast

The forecast for your Thursday will be warm as temperatures reach upper 60s or low 70s by this afternoon after lunch.

Tonight, anticipate 50s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, and rain chances stay away for a while.

Once again, a gorgeous but warm forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana!

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be even warmer!

Temperatures will reach the upper 70s or 80s Saturday. Rain chances stay low into next week as we welcome 2022. We’ll have more information on WGNO all day today!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 57°
Clear
Clear 0% 59° 57°

Friday

76° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 76° 66°

Saturday

78° / 64°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 78° 64°

Sunday

77° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 66°

Monday

77° / 68°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 77° 68°

Tuesday

78° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 78° 70°

Wednesday

79° / 69°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 79° 69°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

58°

8 PM
Clear
2%
58°

58°

9 PM
Clear
2%
58°

58°

10 PM
Clear
2%
58°

58°

11 PM
Clear
2%
58°

59°

12 AM
Clear
2%
59°

59°

1 AM
Clear
2%
59°

60°

2 AM
Clear
3%
60°

60°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
60°

60°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
60°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
11%
61°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
61°

63°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
6%
63°

66°

9 AM
Sunny
4%
66°

69°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
3%
69°

71°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
71°

73°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
73°

74°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
75°

74°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
74°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
74°

72°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
6%
72°

71°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
71°

70°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
70°

