Wrapping up our Thursday with a calm evening!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A weak front is pushing through the area this evening but it will not make a huge difference in the weather over the next few days. We are going to continue to see warm air through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s each afternoon. 

It will help to lower humidity a little, especially in the northern half of the area. Places along and north of I-12 will see cooler and more pleasant mornings Friday and Saturday. 

After that warm air sticks around through early in the week. Right now it looks like a stronger front will move in next week either on Wednesday or Thursday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 72°
Clear
Clear 0% 83° 72°

Friday

84° / 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 84° 70°

Saturday

84° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 8% 84° 72°

Sunday

84° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 84° 74°

Monday

86° / 74°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 42% 86° 74°

Tuesday

85° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 85° 74°

Wednesday

81° / 68°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

81°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
3%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
4%
80°

79°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
79°

77°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
77°

76°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
76°

75°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
75°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
75°

74°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
74°

74°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
74°

74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
74°

73°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
73°

74°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
74°

76°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
76°

78°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
78°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
79°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

82°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

83°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

84°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
8%
83°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
10%
80°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News