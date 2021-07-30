Wrapping up our Friday with a mostly clear set up

More heat on the way through the weekend as temperatures continue to climb into the mid 90s over the next couple of days. That will mean heat index values in the 105-110 range and possibly higher at times.

After several days of this heat these conditions can become even more dangerous so continued to stay hydrated and try to avoid outdoor activities in the middle of the day. 

There will be a better chance of showers and storms through the weekend but they will still be the hit or miss type each day and likely be late enough to still allow temperatures to climb to at least 94.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible with the stronger activity that pops up along with lightning and gusty winds. 

We finally get some relief from the heat early next week with more widespread rain that keeps afternoon temperatures down mainly in the upper 80s. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

91° / 82°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 82°

Saturday

93° / 81°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 58% 93° 81°

Sunday

92° / 80°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 52% 92° 80°

Monday

90° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 90° 78°

Tuesday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 50% 86° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 78°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 89° 78°

Thursday

89° / 78°
PM Showers
PM Showers 32% 89° 78°

Hourly Forecast

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
91°

88°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
88°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
87°

86°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
86°

86°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
86°

85°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
85°

85°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
85°

84°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
84°

84°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

83°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
83°

83°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
83°

83°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
83°

85°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
85°

87°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
89°

91°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
91°

92°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
92°

91°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
52%
91°

92°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
92°

92°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
92°

91°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
91°

88°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
88°

