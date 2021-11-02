World Series forecast: Astros take on Braves at home in Game 6

Weather

Should be comfortable weather around game time

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) Back to H-Town, one game at a time! The Astros brought the World Series back to Houston with Sunday’s win in Game 5 of the World Series.

The Astros take on the Atlanta Braves in Game 6 at Minute Maid Park at 7:09 pm on Tuesday.

Expect another day of mostly sunny skies for Houston with high temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s.

Some patchy fog is likely before 10 a.m. around the area. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies are likely with a high near 79 degrees and calm wind becoming east around 5 miles per hour in the morning.

During Tuesday night, skies are likely to become partly cloudy with a low around 60 and southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

A very limited number of tickets are available online for the 2021 World Series games. For more information, go to Astros.com/postseason.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

70° / 58°
Clear
Clear 0% 70° 58°

Wednesday

72° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 72° 57°

Thursday

67° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 15% 67° 57°

Friday

70° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 70° 57°

Saturday

70° / 56°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 70° 56°

Sunday

71° / 57°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 71° 57°

Monday

73° / 59°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 73° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

7 PM
Clear
1%
69°

68°

8 PM
Clear
1%
68°

67°

9 PM
Clear
1%
67°

66°

10 PM
Clear
1%
66°

66°

11 PM
Clear
1%
66°

64°

12 AM
Clear
1%
64°

64°

1 AM
Clear
1%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
2%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
3%
62°

62°

4 AM
Clear
3%
62°

61°

5 AM
Clear
4%
61°

60°

6 AM
Clear
4%
60°

60°

7 AM
Clear
4%
60°

59°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
59°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

64°

10 AM
Mostly Sunny
2%
64°

66°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
66°

68°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
68°

69°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
69°

70°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
70°

71°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
70°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
70°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
69°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News