Winter Whiplash! Frost potential tonight. Near 70 by Saturday.

Oh Louisiana, you never cease to amaze me with your roller-coaster weather. Get ready to bundle up tonight!

Tonight, a heavy frost likely on the Northshore with low temperatures right near the freezing mark(32-35). Protect sensitive plants & pets.

South of Lake Pontchartrain in Metro New Orleans, low temperatures will be above freezing(35-40); but patchy frost will be possible. Protect tropical plants & pets.

When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder tomorrow morning! Wind chills in the 20s-30s.

The good news for fans of warmer weather? With lots of sunshine, we will be back near 60 Friday afternoon! And…near 70 by Saturday!

Only a 20-30% chance for a spotty shower Saturday. Otherwise, a mostly dry & gorgeous weekend. Changes arrive next week as we could see a more active weather pattern with thunderstorms returning on Monday.