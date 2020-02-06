Watch Now
Winter Whiplash! Frost potential tonight. Near 70 by Saturday.

Weather

Oh Louisiana, you never cease to amaze me with your roller-coaster weather. Get ready to bundle up tonight!

Tonight, a heavy frost likely on the Northshore with low temperatures right near the freezing mark(32-35). Protect sensitive plants & pets.

South of Lake Pontchartrain in Metro New Orleans, low temperatures will be above freezing(35-40); but patchy frost will be possible. Protect tropical plants & pets.

When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder tomorrow morning! Wind chills in the 20s-30s.

The good news for fans of warmer weather? With lots of sunshine, we will be back near 60 Friday afternoon! And…near 70 by Saturday!

Only a 20-30% chance for a spotty shower Saturday. Otherwise, a mostly dry & gorgeous weekend. Changes arrive next week as we could see a more active weather pattern with thunderstorms returning on Monday.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 53° 39°

Friday

62° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 62° 51°

Saturday

69° / 55°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 69° 55°

Sunday

73° / 64°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 73° 64°

Monday

75° / 65°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 75° 65°

Tuesday

75° / 60°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 75° 60°

Wednesday

72° / 65°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 72° 65°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
51°

50°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

48°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
48°

47°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

46°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

45°

11 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
0%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
0%
42°

42°

3 AM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
0%
41°

40°

5 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

6 AM
Clear
0%
40°

40°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

43°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

48°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

51°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
51°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

59°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

60°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

