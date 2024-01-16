NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — As a powerful arctic cold front sweeps across the country, staying safe in freezing temperatures is a top priority.

Here are some precautions you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your furry friends during the frigid weather:

Protecting People:

Layer Up: Wear multiple layers to trap warmth and protect against the biting cold. Don’t forget a hat, gloves, and a scarf to shield your extremities.

Stay Indoors During Extreme Cold: Limit outdoor activities during extremely cold weather, especially if there are wind chills. Exposure to cold temperatures can lead to frostbite or hypothermia.

Check on Vulnerable Neighbors: Ensure the well-being of elderly neighbors, individuals with health conditions, or those living alone. Offer assistance if needed.

Protecting Pets:

Limit Outdoor Exposure: Pets can suffer from frostbite and hypothermia just like humans. Limit their time outdoors and provide warm, insulated shelters if they need to be outside.

Bundle Up Your Furry Friends: Invest in pet sweaters or jackets to keep your pets warm during walks or outdoor activities.

Watch for Signs of Cold Stress: Be attentive to signs of cold stress in pets, such as shivering, lethargy, or difficulty walking. Consult with a veterinarian if you observe any concerning symptoms.

Protecting Pipes:

Insulate Exposed Pipes: Prevent pipes from freezing by insulating exposed areas with pipe insulation or heat tape.

Keep Faucets Dripping: Allow a small, steady drip from faucets during extremely cold nights to prevent pipes from freezing.

Allow a small, steady drip from faucets during extremely cold nights to prevent pipes from freezing. Know How to Shut Off Water: Familiarize yourself with the location of your water shut-off valve in case of a pipe burst.

Protecting Plants:

Cover Sensitive Plants: Use blankets, burlap, or other protective coverings to shield vulnerable plants from freezing temperatures.

Water Plants Before a Freeze: Well-hydrated plants are more resilient to cold temperatures. Water your plants before a freeze to help them retain heat.

Practicing Fire Safety with Heaters:

Maintain Safe Distances: Keep heaters at least three feet away from flammable materials, such as curtains or furniture.

Use Approved Heating Devices: Only use heaters that are approved for indoor use and follow the manufacturer's guidelines.

Only use heaters that are approved for indoor use and follow the manufacturer’s guidelines. Install Carbon Monoxide Detectors: Ensure your home is equipped with carbon monoxide detectors, especially if you’re using gas heaters.

By following these tips and precautions, you can navigate the winter season with confidence and keep yourself, your loved ones, and your property safe from the harsh effects of extreme cold.

