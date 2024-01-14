NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Chilly temperatures are expected again overnight with lows in the 30s north and 40s farther south.

We’ll see a slight warm-up on Monday with highs in the 60s before a more powerful cold front moves in. This front will have arctic air pushing in behind it, and several locations will see a hard freeze for the first time this season.

Now is the time to prepare, by protecting your pets, plants, and pipes. Be sure to check on people as the cold air moves in, especially the elderly and those with little or no access to central heating.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain, where freezing rain is possible, from 6 p.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Isolated rain showers will transition into freezing rain as the colder air moves in Monday night. Freezing rain is rain that freezes after falling to the surface, leading to light ice accumulations.

Be prepared for slick roads where the ice forms, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges and on and off ramps. It may be a good idea to avoid driving unless it is necessary until conditions improve Tuesday.

Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s and 30s by Tuesday morning. When you factor in the wind, it will feel even colder, with most locations seeing wind chill values in the teens.

On Tuesday, temperatures will stay cold throughout the day with highs struggling to get out of the 40s in the afternoon.

Wednesday morning looks to be the coldest period of the upcoming week, with lows in the the teens across the Northshore and mid 20s farther south in the New Orleans metro.

Wind chill values or “feels like temperatures” will be between 3 and 17 degrees north, and between 10 and 18 degrees south through the middle of the morning Wednesday.

