NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Residents in the Greater New Orleans area woke up to significant traffic delays, road closures and freezing temperatures on Tuesday, Jan.16.

During the morning hours, road closures popped up all over the area.

“It was a mess and a half,” said Causeway Bridge General Manager Carlton Dufrechou. “We started getting ice at about two in the morning. What we did not expect was the sleet, and that pretty much did the bridge in.”

By 12 p.m., the Causeway Bridge reopened both lanes with a reduced speed. The same was true for closures across the area as conditions began to slowly improve.

“Good news is the rain, wet stuff is over with,” said Dufrechou. “Even though it’s going to be cold, we should not have any ice. We should not experience this tonight or tomorrow morning.”

Earlier Tuesday, police were seen directing traffic between Williams Boulevard in Kenner.

Blaine Goitia works at Gold Rush Signs in Kenner. Gotia said after getting through the morning mess, the day was fairly calm overall.

“A lot of empty roads. There weren’t many people on the roads this morning. A few people have called just to see if we are open, but we’re definitely slower today. Not as many phone calls. Not as many people coming in,” said Gotia.

He said the cold temperatures are causing his business to suffer.

“We’ve been busy all year really, until now,” said Gotia. “I think people are hunkering down. We’ll see. Hopefully by the end of the week we get off all this business. We get the people calling back, and we’ll get the show on the road.”

Residents are hoping the warmer weather on the way will be better for both business and traffic.

“I don’t have gloves,” said Gotia. “I don’t have an ice scraper. I got a jacket. We’re not prepared for this down here as much as other parts of the country.”

