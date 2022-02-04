Temperatures are going to stay on the cold side this afternoon. We will see low 40s at best for daytime highs with showers continuing off and on, mainly on the south shore. Look for the rain to move out later this evening.

After that we are in for cold conditions tonight. Look for upper 20s on the north shore with low to mid 30s south. A good portion of the area will see freezing temperatures over the next couple of mornings.

We will finally see sun over the weekend but it will stay chilly. Afternoon temperatures will still struggle to get above 50 on Saturday and then will warm into the mid 50s on Sunday.