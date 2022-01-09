Winter returns Monday!

Happy Sunday as a gloomy one continues across parts of southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with warmer temperatures than Friday and clouds, too, to make it feel damp. This afternoon on radar into tonight, anticipate a few storms moving through.

Some of these may include gusty winds, especially north of I-10, so the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across part of WGNO’s viewing area. Have ways to receive warning information on hand. The heaviest downpours are moving through right now.

Temperatures now remain in the 70s and will topped out about 82. This is now a record high for New Orleans International Airport and will go down as the warmest ever January 9th on record locally.

Yet another front will make its way to town late tonight. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the 50s for highs with 30s and 40s overnight into Tuesday morning. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

Tune in for more information on WGNO News at 5PM and 10PM.