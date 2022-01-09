Winter returns Monday!

Happy Sunday as a gloomy one continues across parts of southeast Louisiana. Yesterday, we were dealing with warmer temperatures than Friday and clouds, too, to make it feel damp. This afternoon on radar into tonight, anticipate a few storms moving through.

Some of these may include gusty winds, especially north of I-10, so the Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Level 1/5 Marginal Risk for severe weather across part of WGNO’s viewing area. Have ways to receive warning information on hand. The heaviest downpours are moving through right now.

Temperatures now remain in the 70s and will topped out about 82. This is now a record high for New Orleans International Airport and will go down as the warmest ever January 9th on record locally.

Yet another front will make its way to town late tonight. Once again, Monday, temperatures drop back into the 50s for highs with 30s and 40s overnight into Tuesday morning. Sunshine will be the theme by Tuesday with much cooler weather. We are just on a rollercoaster ride again this coming week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

77° / 48°
Fair
Fair 0% 77° 48°

Monday

56° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 56° 42°

Tuesday

57° / 47°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 57° 47°

Wednesday

57° / 46°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 10% 57° 46°

Thursday

64° / 50°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 64° 50°

Friday

68° / 57°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 68° 57°

Saturday

67° / 45°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 67° 45°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

75°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
13%
75°

74°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

71°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
71°

69°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
69°

68°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
68°

66°

11 PM
Cloudy
18%
66°

64°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
64°

63°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
63°

62°

2 AM
Showers
35%
62°

59°

3 AM
Cloudy
24%
59°

57°

4 AM
Cloudy
15%
57°

56°

5 AM
Cloudy
8%
56°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
4%
54°

51°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
51°

49°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
49°

49°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
49°

50°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

51°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
55°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

Interactive Radar

