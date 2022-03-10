It is a beautiful evening outside on this Thursday with temperatures generally around 70 and low humidity. Changes will start to move in later tonight and early Friday. That’s when the cold front offshore lifts north as a warm front. As that happens look for a round of showers and a few storms Friday morning.

Temperatures in the afternoon Friday will climb into the low to mid 70s with a break in the rain after the morning round. The next round of showers and storms will come in mid to late afternoon Friday as the main front approaches from the west. Some of those storms could be on the strong to marginally severe side and also produce locally heavy downpours.

After that we will see a big shot of colder air for Saturday. Winds will be strong behind the front Friday night gusting into the 30s and maybe even 40s in some spots. Temperatures Saturday will struggle to climb into the low 50s followed by freezing temperatures outside the metro New Orleans area Sunday morning.