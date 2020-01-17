Watch Now
Winter on the way back

Weather

Cold weather will be coming back over the upcoming weekend. Big changes on the way over the next couple of days.

Temperatures will be a little cooler Friday behind the weak front that moved through Thursday evening. Look for upper 60s to around 70 this afternoon with breezy conditions. A few showers will start to develop late this afternoon and this evening. Overall a 30% chance of rain today.

Showers will be possible through tonight and much of tomorrow ahead of a cold front. These showers will be spotty though and there will not be a lot of rain with this system.

However much cooler air will be moving in. Mid 70s for highs on Saturday ahead of the front and then only mid 50s on Sunday. Look for some temperatures near freezing by Monday morning.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

52° / 51°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 0% 52° 51°

Thursday

66° / 49°
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder 70% 66° 49°

Friday

64° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 64° 45°

Saturday

62° / 51°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 62° 51°

Sunday

61° / 51°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 61° 51°

Monday

63° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 63° 52°

Tuesday

67° / 57°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 67° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

7 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

52°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
52°

52°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
52°

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
53°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

12 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

54°

2 AM
Few Showers
30%
54°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

56°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

56°

5 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

56°

6 AM
Few Showers
30%
56°

57°

7 AM
Showers
50%
57°

57°

8 AM
Light Rain
60%
57°

58°

9 AM
Showers
60%
58°

60°

10 AM
Showers
50%
60°

63°

11 AM
Rain
60%
63°

64°

12 PM
Light Rain
70%
64°

64°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
64°

65°

2 PM
Light Rain
70%
65°

65°

3 PM
Showers
50%
65°

65°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

