Winter is here again

Cold temperatures will be here to wrap up the week behind the cold front that moved through on Wednesday. A strong area of high pressure is moving into the southeast part of the country.

Look for temperatures in the mid 50s this afternoon. That will mean things are on the colder side. The good news is we will see plenty of sun and a lot less wind than yesterday.

Tonight look for lows well down into the 30s across a good portion of the area.

Some areas to the north could briefly get down to freezing although most locations will stay just above the freezing mark.

Still cool Friday with mid 60s but then warming up over the weekend.