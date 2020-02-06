Winter is back!

A strong cold front is moving through the area Thursday morning and temperatures are dropping quickly behind it.

Heavy rain is also moving through the area with storms continuing behind the front. This trend will be ending by mid morning around 9-10 AM. Look for heavy downpours and frequent lightning with storms until the rain moves out.

As the front is moving through temperatures are dropping from the upper 60s to the low 50s. Those numbers will rebound slightly into the mid 50s by early afternoon, but then start to fall again later in the afternoon.

A cold night on the way.

Look for temperatures in the mid 30s north on Friday morning with upper 30s to around 40 south.

We stay sunny but cool on Friday with highs around 60.