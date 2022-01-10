Winter is back for a few days

Temperatures continue to fall Monday morning behind the cold front that moved through late Sunday evening. We will see much cooler weather for the next few days than what we saw over the weekend.

Look for skies to clear later in the day Monday for more sun in the afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool with mid to upper 50s through the afternoon. Winds will also be brisk out of the north at 10-20 with higher gusts.

Overnight lows will drop into the mid 30s in the northern half while we see upper 30s to low 40s south. Overall temperatures stay cool through mid week. Look for plenty of sun with upper 50s Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s although should stay above freezing.

Rain chances will also be nonexistent through the week until potentially a cold front on Saturday.