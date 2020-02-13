Winter is back for a couple of days

Colder air is moving in behind the cold front that pushed through overnight Wednesday and we are getting back to more seasonable conditions to wrap up the week

Temperatures Thursday morning are 10-15 degrees cooler than at the same time Wednesday morning. The bigger difference will be in the afternoon after reaching 80 for many spots yesterday and only reaching the upper 50s later today.

Cold air will filter in overnight as skies clear.

Look for mid to upper 30s for lows to the north on Friday morning. Temperatures on the south shore will be in the low to mid 40s.

Friday will stay cool with the upper 50s and then we will start to warm over the weekend.