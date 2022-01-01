Winter comes back tomorrow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A big time cold front will move through later tonight and Sunday morning. Temperatures will fall behind it and it will be much colder by Sunday afternoon.

Expect scattered storms overnight ahead of the front. Some could produce locally heavy downpours. The front will move through Sunday morning with temperatures still in the upper 60s around sunrise.

After that cold winds will increase out of the northwest. Look for a blustery day with winds around 20-25mph. Temperatures will fall into the low 50s and even upper 40s by mid to late afternoon.

Look for lows all the way down into the upper 20s in the cold spots and 30s elsewhere Monday morning. Monday will stay chilly with highs only in the low 50s.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

77° / 68°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 68°

Sunday

73° / 38°
AM Thunderstorms/Wind
AM Thunderstorms/Wind 78% 73° 38°

Monday

51° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 51° 42°

Tuesday

64° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 64° 57°

Wednesday

69° / 60°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 69° 60°

Thursday

70° / 41°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 41°

Friday

53° / 50°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 53° 50°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 PM
Cloudy
13%
77°

76°

8 PM
Cloudy
16%
76°

76°

9 PM
Cloudy
17%
76°

75°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
75°

75°

1 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
75°

75°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
75°

75°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
75°

74°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
62%
74°

74°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
67%
74°

73°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
73°

72°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
72°

69°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
69°

66°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
66°

62°

10 AM
Showers
50%
62°

57°

11 AM
Showers
42%
57°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy/Wind
21%
55°

53°

2 PM
Cloudy/Wind
16%
53°

52°

3 PM
Cloudy/Wind
15%
52°

52°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy/Wind
18%
52°

51°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
51°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
49°

Interactive Radar

Popular

Latest News

More News