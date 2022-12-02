Good Morning, New Orleans and a Happy December! We are waking up slightly warmer than yesterday across the region this morning.

The cold snap from Wednesday’s front is short lived, but you’re waking up to 30s or 40s north of the lake and 40s or 50s south. Temperatures will then climb into the 60s and top out around 70s Friday. This weekend, we see temperatures climb once again toinght to early tomorrow before Tulane’s AAC Championship at Yulman and the SEC Championship! You can expect 60s for any Friday Night Football games before a few rain chances return with 60s to 70s Saturday morning.

Rain in the area should push south of Uptown before kickoff at 3PM! Make sure you bring your blue and green umbrella for more than second lining while tailgating! Roll Wave and Geaux Tigers!