Good Morning, New Orleans! Another beautiful day today is on its way. Skies turn mostly cloudy by the evening as our next storm system approaches from the west. Rain chances rise slightly Monday evening to about 20 percent, before increasing to about 80 percent Tuesday morning.

There is a risk for severe storms once again Tuesday morning, but it is a little lower than the last two rounds of severe weather that we have experienced in recent weeks.

Most of the Southshore is under a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 1 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

North of Lake Pontchartrain, most are under a “Slight Risk” or “Enhanced Risk” (threat levels 2 and 3, respectively).

Models show a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area mid-morning Tuesday, likely between 7 a.m. and noon. Most of the heavy storm activity will be well to our north, but some heavy downpours and gusty winds can still be expected as the line progresses eastward.

The rain clears out Tuesday afternoon and we’ll see mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday.

Wednesday, our high temperatures will be very warm, likely reaching the upper 80s. A cold front then moves through and temperatures drop into the lower and mid 70s Thursday through Saturday.