Good Morning, New Orleans! Coming off of a hot weekend across the city and region, our forecast for this week has been much improved!



Temperatures will remain in 70s today before 80s return Thursday into our upcoming weekend! We top out about 80 degrees, itself, this afternoon! Warmer air and moisture flow back into the area with the help of a strong southeasterly breeze. Expect winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour Wednesday afternoon, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Rain chances remain low, so some good news as we welcome back the Zurich Classic, French Quarter Fest, and two Pelicans Playoff games!

Humidity will be low, as well after a muggy weekend! We do see wind speeds consistent in the teens, adding a wind chill this afternoon.

Tomorrow morning, everyone will wake up chilly again in the upper 50s to low 60s. Have a great day today!