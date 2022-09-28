Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 40s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through at least Friday.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to low to mid 60s south.

The only issue over the next couple of days will be the high fire danger due to dry and breezy conditions. As Ian moves north we could see some winds gusting into the 30s Wednesday. That coupled with low humidity and dry vegetation will create dangerous outdoor burning conditions.

A wind advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Expect speeds in the teens and 20s with gusts into the 30s at times.

Temperatures begin to warm a little through the weekend, but it will still be beautiful.

With Hurricane Ian, now a major hurricane, tracking east of New Orleans, northerly winds on the left side of the storm will create breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible. The only issue over the next couple of days will be the high fire danger due to dry and breezy conditions.

Hurricane Ian will make landfall near Fort Meyers, Florida this morning to afternoon. The Hurricane Hunters just issued a special advisory after finding 155 mile per hour wind speeds. This brings the Category 4 storm close to Catergory 5 classification. 157 mile per hour winds mark that Category 5 upgrade, but surge will be the greatest concern in addition to wind. Right now, the surge forecast for landfall areas exceeds nine feet in many places.

We will continue to update the forecast for our southwest Florida neighbors all morning.

Our forecast for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast will be lovely.