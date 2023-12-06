Good Morning, New Orleans! Seasonably cool air is still filtering into the area through today followed by another warming trend to start the weekend ahead of the next storm system. This will be followed by yet another shot of cooler air for Sunday.

A weak secondary front is moving through today which brings a reinforcing shot of cooler air. This will keep afternoon highs in the upper 50s through the day and drop lows Thursday back into the low to mid 30s to low 40s. Some spots could get close to freezing in the northern areas. We’ll see frost development potential.

Expect dry conditions through the week as well as we warm back into the low 70s on Friday and Saturday ahead of the next storm system.