It feels fantastic outside Tuesday evening but the winds are picking up. Dewpoints have dropped into the 40s across the area which means very dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around through at least Friday.

Expect a lot of sun over the next few days. Daytime highs will reach the low 80s. Overnight lows will range from the low to mid 50s north to low to mid 60s south.

The only issue over the next couple of days will be the high fire danger due to dry and breezy conditions. As Ian moves north we could see some winds gusting into the 30s Wednesday. That coupled with low humidity and dry vegetation will create dangerous outdoor burning conditions.

Temperatures begin to warm a little through the weekend.