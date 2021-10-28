Windy and cooler today as fall weather returns

A Wind Advisory is in effect today from 11AM to 7PM as blustery conditions move in behind the cold front. We are waiting on the upper level low to our north to move east. As that happens cooler air will wrap around the western side of it and that will cause winds to increase through the day. Expect sustained speeds of 15-25 with gusts into the 30s being possible.

Cloud cover will also increase by this afternoon as that system moves east. Moisture will wrap around the back side before finally clearing out overnight into Friday.

Cooler weather will be the main story over the next few days. Look for low to mid 70s today but only upper 60s for your Friday. The weekend looks beautiful with low to mid 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.

Nice weather will continue into early next week as well before rain chances come back later in the week.