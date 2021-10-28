Windy afternoon as cooler air moves in

A Wind Advisory is in effect today from until 7PM as blustery conditions move in behind the cold front. We are waiting on the upper level low to our north to move east. As that happens cooler air will wrap around the western side of it and that will cause winds to increase through the day. Expect sustained speeds of 15-25 with gusts into the 30s being possible.

In general look for mostly sunny skies today but a little cloud cover could make its way in a times as low pressure spins to the north.

Cooler weather will be the main story over the next few days. Look for low to mid 70s today but only upper 60s for your Friday. The weekend looks beautiful with low to mid 70s for highs and 40s and 50s for lows.

Nice weather will continue into early next week as well before rain chances come back later in the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

75° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 1% 75° 57°

Friday

65° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 65° 55°

Saturday

71° / 59°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 71° 59°

Sunday

74° / 61°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 74° 61°

Monday

76° / 61°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 76° 61°

Tuesday

77° / 62°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 77° 62°

Wednesday

77° / 63°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 77° 63°

