NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dry conditions and cool temperatures are in the forecast for the next few days.

Lows are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s for the Northshore early Wednesday morning while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain dip into the low to mid 40s.

Partly cloudy conditions will likely continue through Tuesday night with more cloud cover filtering into the region on Wednesday.

Tomorrow, high temperatures will stay cool, only warming into the low 60s in the afternoon. Morning lows will likely be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 40s north and low 50s south early Thursday. In general daytime highs will be fairly consistent through the weekend at 60-62.

Rain chances will stay low for the next few days. Wet weather returns Saturday and Sunday as our next cold front approaches. A low pressure developing in the Gulf will bring windy conditions across the area starting Thursday. Expect gusts in the 20s and 30s for at least a couple of days and the onshore flow could lead to coastal flooding issues by Friday.

