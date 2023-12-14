NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Winds will continue to increase over the next couple of days, especially on the south shore and immediate north shore. These are the most likely areas to see gusts in the 30s and even near 40 in some areas along the water. Because of that a wind advisory is in effect through noon Saturday.

A coastal flood advisory is now in effect Friday and this will likely be extended through Saturday as strong onshore develops over the next couple of days. This will lead to high water in areas outside the levee systems along the immediate coast.

Tomorrow afternoon temperatures will once again be warming into the low 60s in the afternoon. Morning lows will likely be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 40s north and low 50s south early Thursday. In general daytime highs will be fairly consistent through the weekend at 60-62.

Rain chances will stay low Friday. Wet weather returns Saturday as our next cold front approaches. Rain looks to move out by Sunday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts