NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — An area of low pressure moving across the northern Gulf will continue bring damp and windy conditions to South Louisiana and Mississippi.

As the low moves east, winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour are likely across the area. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph will possible for most of the Southshore and South Mississippi, especially near the coast. A Wind Advisory is in effect for part of the Upper Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard, and Plaquemines Parishes until at least 6 p.m. Wednesday.

As the wind increases, coastal flooding may be an issue as water piles up onshore. Coastal inundation of 2-3 feet above normal during high tide cycles will be possible, with some locations seeing around 4 feet. in low lying areas. Coastal flood alerts are in effect for parts of the area, including the southwestern side of Lake Pontchartrain and South Mississippi.

Much nicer weather will move in for the second half of the week. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 60s by Thursday with low 70s returning Friday and Saturday.

