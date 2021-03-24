Wind Advisory is issued from 9:00 AM to 6:00PM Thursday

The forecast for Thursday includes severe weather potential across southeast Louisiana.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your day progresses tomorrow. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes are a possibility. Timeframe will span late morning through afternoon after lunch.

Right now, greatest threats are area-wide concerns across Central as well as Northern Mississippi plus Alabama.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Secure loose items that may fly away such as garbage cans, porch furniture, or decor.

