Wind Advisory is issued from 9:00 AM to 6:00PM Thursday

The forecast for Thursday includes severe weather potential across southeast Louisiana.

Anticipate an increasing Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe thunderstorms as your day progresses tomorrow. Damaging winds (45-60 mph), large hail, and isolated tornadoes are a possibility. Timeframe will span late morning through afternoon after lunch.

Right now, greatest threats are area-wide concerns across Central as well as Northern Mississippi plus Alabama.

This is why the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. tomorrow. Secure loose items that may fly away such as garbage cans, porch furniture, or decor.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

70° / 68°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 70° 68°

Thursday

78° / 66°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 46% 78° 66°

Friday

77° / 71°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 77° 71°

Saturday

82° / 71°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 21% 82° 71°

Sunday

78° / 63°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 78° 63°

Monday

72° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 13% 72° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 70°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 17% 80° 70°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
70°

70°

6 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
70°

69°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
83%
69°

69°

8 PM
Thunderstorms
97%
69°

69°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
69°

70°

10 PM
Thunderstorms
92%
70°

70°

11 PM
Thunderstorms
89%
70°

71°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
63%
71°

72°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
72°

72°

2 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
72°

73°

3 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
13%
73°

74°

5 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

6 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

74°

7 AM
Cloudy
14%
74°

74°

8 AM
Cloudy
13%
74°

73°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
73°

75°

10 AM
Cloudy
15%
75°

76°

11 AM
Cloudy
15%
76°

77°

12 PM
Cloudy
15%
77°

77°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

77°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
77°

77°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
77°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
24%
77°

Interactive Radar

