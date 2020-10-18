Our weekend forecast for New Orleans has been dreamy after a cold front swung through Friday to bring seasonal temperatures back!



Today, we were much warmer, and this is the theme ahead. One word that sums up the upcoming weather pattern: LAYERS!



Humidity will be becoming more evident tomorrow through late this week. We do not anticipate an uptick in rain chances until Thursday as moisture increases.



Hopefully, it is gone before next weekend arrives. Our upcoming cold front times out about mid-week next week, just before Halloween.

Northshore residents will wake up Monday with lower 60s outside their windows while Southshore residents can anticipate upper 60s! This is sweater weather, but you’ll be ready to lose those jackets by the afternoon, once highs climb near 85.

Remember, Hurricane Season 2020 does not end until November 30th. Even throughout mid-October, we continue watching yet another couple of disturbances for formation potential.



Either could be becoming named eventually, but right now, no local threats across our area are expected.



National Hurricane Center meteorologists give one LOW, 20 percent chances of development over five days and the other HIGH, 90 percent chances.

Plenty questions remain, including if these systems even develop, where these systems head, and their respective strengths, at that.



Caribbean environments do support intensification on tap. Until Epsilon or Zeta actually forms, track plus classification will stay tough to pinpoint.



Again, right now, neither are immanent concerns here, locally, but both are worth keeping an eye on!



Enjoy our quiet forecast for these next few days! It will be beautiful outside!