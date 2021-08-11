Widespread rain in the area while closely watching Fred

The forecast for New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler with scattered rain in the area keeping temperatures as well as feels like temperatures below average.

These heavy downpours, thankfully, provide temporary relief from extreme afternoon heat at times. Afternoon highs, themselves, will reach low 90s again but felt more like 100s. Overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Thursday into your weekend, there’s the chance we see additional scattered rain chances! 60% or 70% chances remain the theme. Tomorrow, showers for brief relief are a little more widespread as more than half of the area can expect rain. This week, most rain chances remain daytime heating driven throughout the hottest part of your day.

Tropical Storm Fred is weakening in intensity while tracking over Hispaniola, before heading west for our United States coastline. All models continue bringing this system up the East Coast at that same tropical storm intensity with heaviest impacts along and east of where its center moves onshore. More than likely, this is going to be between Florida’s Panhandle and Florida’s Big Bend. Right now, no local concerns but we are watching closley.

Behind this is yet another tropical wave off of Africa’s coast with medium development potential. Right now, the system has a 30% chances of development over the next two days and 50% chances over the next five. The next name on the list is Grace as peak hurricane season continues.

Stay tuned as more information in WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available during WGNO News at 5PM, 6PM, and 10PM.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

86° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 86° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 89° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 80°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 80°

Sunday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Monday

89° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 89° 80°

Tuesday

88° / 80°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 88° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

83°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
81°

82°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

86°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
86°

85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
85°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
83°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
81°

81°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
81°

81°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
81°

80°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

7 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
80°

83°

8 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
83°

85°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
86°

88°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
88°

88°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
88°

87°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
87°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
86°

Interactive Radar

