Today will be cooler as feels like temperatures will be below triple digits.

Heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coastline from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next couple of days. Currently, though, heaviest downpours look to stay offshore.

Rain chances will remain elevated at 60 to 80 percent all week until Saturday. No single day will be a washout, but heavy downpours will be possible with any storms that pop up.

Minor flooding will be possible for Southeast Louisiana where some locations may receive between 2 and 4 inches of rainfall between now and late week.

With the extra cloud cover and higher rain chances, temperatures will likely stay cooler with mid to upper 80s for highs each day.