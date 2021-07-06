Widespread rain chance today

Another day of high rain chances is on the way for your Tuesday and we could see some very heavy rain with some of the stronger storms. There is a lot of moisture through the atmosphere for storms to tap into and the stronger ones could produce very high rainfall rates. Street flooding will definitely be possible through the day.

Look for storms to develop by late morning and early afternoon. Like the past few days the south shore will have a bit higher coverage than the north. Overall though high rain chances will continue across the area today and tomorrow.

By Thursday the storms start to become a bit more isolated and we should see less overall coverage by Friday and through the weekend. Temperatures will warm back to the low 90s by that time.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

84° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 84° 76°

Wednesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 72% 83° 77°

Thursday

85° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 79°

Friday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 38% 86° 78°

Saturday

89° / 77°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 89° 77°

Sunday

88° / 78°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 88° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
17%
77°

77°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
77°

79°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
79°

81°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

81°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
81°

83°

11 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
83°

82°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
67%
82°

84°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
84°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
86%
82°

81°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
84%
81°

81°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
76%
81°

81°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
81°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
81°

81°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
81°

80°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
80°

80°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

79°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

79°

11 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

78°

12 AM
Showers
36%
78°

78°

1 AM
Few Showers
34%
78°

78°

2 AM
Showers
37%
78°

78°

3 AM
Showers
36%
78°

78°

4 AM
Showers
48%
78°

77°

5 AM
Showers
46%
77°

Interactive Radar

