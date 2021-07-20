Widespread rain around a while longer!

Good afternoon! The forecast for today across New Orleans and southeast Louisiana is cooler, once again, with humidity and storms keeping temperatures low in comparison on July’s normal trends. Feels like conditions are now ranging between the 80s and 90s after a number of Northshore locations saw nearly ten inches in total rainfall amounts earlier today, which caused major flooding.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 80s but overnight, over both sides of Lake Pontchartrain, expect 70s.

Tomorrow, again, there’s the chance we see additional widespread rain chances! Scattered activity cannot be ruled out, about 70% or 80% chances remains the theme.

Late week, we see an unsettled pattern flip with low pressure moving away, then the ridge taking over! Typical forecasts for late July as high temperatures reach low 90s again in southeast Louisiana.

The tropics are currently quiet with minimal development potential into next week! We are not complaining!

Stay tuned as more information throughout WGNO.com articles plus each newscast will be available all day today!

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 83° 77°

Wednesday

89° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 89° 79°

Thursday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 79°

Sunday

90° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 31% 90° 79°

Monday

90° / 80°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

82°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
82°

81°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
81°

80°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
78°

78°

12 AM
Showers
35%
78°

79°

1 AM
Showers
39%
79°

79°

2 AM
Showers
44%
79°

79°

3 AM
Showers
45%
79°

79°

4 AM
Showers
59%
79°

78°

5 AM
Showers
43%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

80°

8 AM
Showers
41%
80°

82°

9 AM
Showers
35%
82°

83°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
83°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
85°

86°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
86°

87°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
87°

88°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
21%
88°

87°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
87°

