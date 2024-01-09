NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It has been a very windy couple of days across the area with the big storm system that moved across the deep south. This wind will begin to weaken through the evening Tuesday and most of the area will see relatively calm conditions by tonight. There will still be a bit more breeze near the coastal areas.

That will allow temperatures to drop quite a bit. Look for lows around 30-32 north and 33-36 south. It will be chilly to start the day Wednesday.

After that more dry weather is on tap through Thursday as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 50s Wednesday afternoon and then back into the 60s Thursday. The next storm system will move through Friday with another round of rain and storms. At this point it does not look near as strong as the one we saw move through Monday night.

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts