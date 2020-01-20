Who's making soup? Freeze Warnings Issued! Wind chills in the 20s overnight!

Brrrr! Winter is back across Louisiana! Freeze Warnings issued north and west of Lake Pontchartrain overnight.

A Freeze Warning issued from 9PM Monday evening until 9AM Tuesday morning for a large section of southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi. This is considered a light-moderate freeze by Meteorologist Scot Pilié.

Within the freeze warning, it is advised to protect Pets, Plants, and People! No need to worry about letting the faucet drip overnight.

Low temps expected within the 26-32 degree range north and west of the lake.

The Freeze Warning does NOT include Metro New Orleans; however, patchy frost will be possible…especially the farther away from Lake Pontchartrain into the Bayou Parishes. Low temps in Metro NOLA between 33-38.

Bottom line: It will be COLD tonight! Wind chills in the 20s in most locations, so break out your heavy duty jackets, gloves, & scarves!