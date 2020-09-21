WHO DAT forecast for Saints versus Raiders

Happy Black and Gold Monday as we welcome the 50th anniversary of Monday Night Football tonight to ABC!



Unfortunately, it may be best if you have indoor watch party alternatives because our forecast for New Orleans will stay gloomy!

Pockets of rain in WGNO’s viewing area remain the themes early week through Wednesday. At that point, temperature relief continues toning down afternoon highs.



Precipitation totals should be between 4-6″ through at least Thursday with localized higher amounts possible.

Flood Watch stays effective from now until Wednesday based off of gulf coast moisture surging while Tropical Storm Beta progresses inland.



Have ways you can receive warning information on mobile devices while localized street flooding remains possible amid heavy downpours.

We welcome fall as a season on everyone’s calendar tomorrow morning. September 22, 2020 marks the Autumnal Equinox, so the sun will shine directly on Earth’s equator, allowing for nearly twelve hours of daylight and twelve hours of nighttime before days become shorter!



The last time New Orleans International Airport observed a fall-like high temperature during September was September 11, 2015. About five years ago, New Orleans’ observed surface high temperature was 77 degrees.



Every year since, New Orleans has waited until October for it to finally feel like fall outside, so indulge in this seasonal weather out there, even if it is gloomy!



Who Dat and Geaux Saints!