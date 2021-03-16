Where should you go inside in your home when a tornado warning is issued?

The forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day across our deep south region includes potential severe weather in the form of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. To remain prepared, know where you should go when any warning is issued.

Here locally, most homes are below sea level, so basements or cellars are not an option on the list.

Your objective is moving as far away from exposed windows or doors as possible to avoid debris if this is flying! Move inside in your inner-most room. Often, this is an inner hallway, closet, or bathroom. Grab pillows to potentially huddle with, as well!

A National Weather Service radio is always beneficial for receiving warning information in case of power outages or lost signals when storms begin to fire off. Of course, you can always download the free WGNO Weather App or receive updates online on WGNO.com.

Remain weather aware tomorrow to early Thursday. Keep up, updates remain available tonight during WGNO News at 10 p.m. and Wednesday morning during Good Morning New Orleans.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

77° / 72°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 77° 72°

Wednesday

81° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 60% 81° 56°

Thursday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 68° 51°

Friday

63° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 63° 50°

Saturday

65° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 65° 54°

Sunday

68° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 68° 58°

Monday

71° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 71° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
76°

75°

8 PM
Cloudy
15%
75°

74°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
74°

73°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
73°

73°

3 AM
Cloudy
16%
73°

73°

4 AM
Cloudy
24%
73°

73°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
73°

73°

6 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
32%
73°

73°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
73°

73°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
73°

73°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
73°

76°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
76°

78°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
60%
78°

79°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
79°

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
48%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
49%
80°

80°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
80°

80°

4 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
80°

79°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
79°

77°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
77°

Interactive Radar

