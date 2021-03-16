Where should you go inside in your home when a tornado warning is issued?

The forecast for Saint Patrick’s Day across our deep south region includes potential severe weather in the form of strong thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. To remain prepared, know where you should go when any warning is issued.

Here locally, most homes are below sea level, so basements or cellars are not an option on the list.

Your objective is moving as far away from exposed windows or doors as possible to avoid debris if this is flying! Move inside in your inner-most room. Often, this is an inner hallway, closet, or bathroom. Grab pillows to potentially huddle with, as well!

A National Weather Service radio is always beneficial for receiving warning information in case of power outages or lost signals when storms begin to fire off. Of course, you can always download the free WGNO Weather App or receive updates online on WGNO.com.

Remain weather aware tomorrow to early Thursday. Keep up, updates remain available tonight during WGNO News at 10 p.m. and Wednesday morning during Good Morning New Orleans.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season